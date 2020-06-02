Is new XFL is starting up this weekend. Are you interested?

Heck yeah! I have a favorite team and everything.

25% (3 votes)

There's football this weekend? I'll give it a watch.

17% (2 votes)

I'm on the fence, for right now.

8% (1 vote)

I'm already footballed out, following the Super Bowl.

0% (0 votes)

The XFL didn't work the first time. It won't work this time, either.

8% (1 vote)

Can underwater basket weaving be a sport, too?

42% (5 votes)

Total votes: 12