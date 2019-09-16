Minnie Boner, 94, died Saturday, Sept. 14 at Stewart Memorial Community Hospital in Lake City. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 19 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Lake City. Celebrant will be Father Lynn Bruch and burial in St. Joseph Cemetery, Lohrville. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday at Lampe Funeral Home in Lake City with a Rosary at 6:45 p.m.