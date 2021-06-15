LOSS OF AN ICON

Flames engulf Dobson Pipe Organ Builders' headquarters

Situated on the northeastern corner of the Downtown Square in Lake City for more than three decades, Dobson Pipe Organ Builders grew from humble beginnings into a world-renowned creator of immaculate pieces of music making. Within the City with Everything but a Lake and around Calhoun County, the pipe organ manufacturer needs no introduction.

Tuesday, June 15, marked one of the iconic business's darkest days in its near 50-year history.

Area firefighters and first responders converged to battle a massive blaze, which took place this past Tuesday afternoon at the Dobson Pipe Organ Builders' headquarters and workshop. While crews from Lake City, Lohrville, Auburn, Rockwell City, Lytton, Manson and Lanesboro courageously fought to contain the fire, the blaze devastated Dobson's world renowned headquarters.

According to the State Fire Marshal's Office, the cause of the fire came from a malfunctioning fan sparking sawdust within the northern portion of the building.

In a release sent out by the Dobson Pipe Organ Builders' Facebook page soon afterward, there was one confirmed injury from the fire. The Graphic-Advocate and other sources identified the victim as Randall Wolff, a longtime employee at the pipe organ manufacturer.

Fortunately, Wolff is able to recuperate from his injuries and even returned to the scene later on Tuesday evening.

"This afternoon, the Dobson workshop was devastated by fire," the release said. "One of our coworkers was burned when he discovered and attempted to put out the fire, but he is expected to make a full recovery. We are thankful that there were no more serious injuries. We are grateful for your prayers and the many heartfelt expressions of sympathy and support."

The fire ignited at approximately 4:30 p.m. at the complex's northern building. According to Lake City Fire Chief Lynn Boyd, the blaze had quickly spread to the hallway connecting the northern structure and Dobson's main complex.

"When our pager went off and I got here, the north building was fully engulfed," Boyd said. "The hallway in between the two buildings was engulfed, and the fire had already started south toward the other building."

Boyd also stated that the speed and heat of the fire prevented crews from entering the building.

"We did with what we had," Boyd said. "It was impossible for anyone to go in and do any interior attack. It got way too hot, way too fast."

Moments following the fire's outbreak, onlookers gathered at and around the Downtown Square. In response, the Lake City Police Department and other first responders blocked off portions of Illinois Street, Washington Street, Madison Street and Center Street to allow crews to maneuver and subdue the fire.

Despite a total loss for the Dobson building, nearby structures and homes – including the Lake City Community Memorial Building – were spared from the flames. Also of note is the smoke plume produced by the fire, which could be seen from 40 miles away and 5,200 feet above ground level.

The National Weather Service branch in Des Moines and Nick Stewart, a meteorologist based out of Cedar Rapids, provided the latter information.

Crews worked all throughout the night to keep the fire in check, which smoldered until approximately 10:45 a.m. on Wednesday morning. It was then that the demolition and debris clearing process began.

Throughout the past few days, many within the community and throughout the world shared their emotions of grief, sympathies and positive thoughts for the iconic business and area firefighters.

At the time of the blaze, Dobson Pipe Organ Builders' president John Panning was in Chatham, Massachusetts, helping with the installation of Op. 98 at Saint Christopher's Episcopal Church. Before leaving The Bay State, Panning spoke out on the situation on Thursday through social media.

“I am leaving Chatham in a 26 foot rental truck containing most of the physical property of Dobson Pipe Organ Builders that remains following the fire that consumed quite literally everything in Lake City,” Panning said on his Facebook page. “Saved by their presence in Chatham, the pipe trays, scaffolding and small tools used for the installation of Op. 98 are needed at home for service and restoration projects on our books that are now our immediate focus, as we move forward.”

Panning also expressed gratitude to those who reached out to him during this tough time.

“I can’t begin to acknowledge personally the hundreds of messages I have received in these last two days, but I have read each with wonder and gratitude,” Panning continued. “Your expressions of love, concern and confidence for the future have been a balm for the horror so graphically visible in the photos and videos, which I cannot view at this time without raw emotion. All of us at Dobson are deeply grateful for your sympathy and prayers.”

On Thursday afternoon, Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds met with representatives from the seven area fire departments, Calhoun County Emergency Management Agency and the Calhoun County EMS, before briefly visiting with founder Lynn Dobson and Judy Panning, wife of president John Panning, and several other employees.

State Representative Mike Sexton (R-Rockwell City), The Graphic-Advocate, the City of Lake City and Calhoun County officials teamed up to gather volunteer firefighters and first responders from around the area for the impromptu visit.

“This is such a landmark for the community," Reynolds said. “To all of our firefighters, EMS and first responders, thanks again. We have seven local departments here. That's what we do in rural Iowa, we come together when a tragedy like this strikes. This is a heartfelt thanks to each and every one of you. We appreciate it very much."

“We'll stop by again for the groundbreaking and come back again for the ribbon cutting," Reynolds added. "We were in the area, and I just wanted to stop by and say thanks to everyone who responded and let everyone (at Dobson Pipe Organ Builders) and their families know that we're thinking of them in the wake of this devastating loss.”