Lady Titans face Storm Lake
State-ranked Storm Lake traveled to face South Central Calhoun as the Lady Titans got in a game ahead of Thanksgiving Break.
The Lady Tornadoes carried the night 70-36 after Storm Lake took an early lead 21-12 in the first quarter.
Storm Lake continued to lead scoring 16-10 to put the game at 37-22 in favor of the Lady Tornadoes at halftime.
The Lady Tornadoes widened the lead with a 20-7 scoring advantage in the third quarter and 13-7 in the final quarter.
Nov. 26
SCC 12 10 7 7
SL 21 16 20 13
