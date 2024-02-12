Lady Titans face Storm Lake

State-ranked Storm Lake traveled to face South Central Calhoun as the Lady Titans got in a game ahead of Thanksgiving Break.

The Lady Tornadoes carried the night 70-36 after Storm Lake took an early lead 21-12 in the first quarter.

Storm Lake continued to lead scoring 16-10 to put the game at 37-22 in favor of the Lady Tornadoes at halftime.

The Lady Tornadoes widened the lead with a 20-7 scoring advantage in the third quarter and 13-7 in the final quarter.

Nov. 26

SCC 12 10 7 7

SL 21 16 20 13