Lady Titans do battle with OABCIG, SLSM

South Central Calhoun girls fell 29-33 in a road game.

The SCC girls were down 7-11 after the first quarter before a rally put the girls up 18-15 at halftime.

OABCIG erased that lead to emerge up 22-20 going into the final quarter and then added two points to the lead.

The girls hosted Storm Lake St. Mary’s Friday for a 65-28 win.

Taking an early lead, the girls were up 12-9 and then widened the lead to stand at 26-18 going into halftime.

An 18-1 scoring advantage in the third quarter cemented the lead with SCC going 21-9 in the fourth quarter.

Jan. 7

SCC 7 11 2 9

OABCIG 11 4 7 11

Jan. 10

SCC 12 14 18 21

SLSM 9 9 1 9