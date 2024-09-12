Hefley earns runner up at Audubon

MANSON - The Manson Girls Invitational drew South Central Calhoun girls to get the week started.

Siioux Central had 141 to earn first while Eagle Grove had 102 for second and GTRA had 98 for third.

The Lady Titans had 44 for ninth.

Up Saturday, the girls took part in the Audubon Girls Tournament with Clarinda earning 191.5 for first, Dallas Center-Grimes seeing 143.5 for second and Logan-Magnolia taking 136.5 for third as SCC had 51 for 13th.

Meia Hefley had runner up for the Lady Titans at 135.

Dec. 2

100: Kourtney King (1-4) placed 4th and scored 4.0 team points.

Round 1 - Catherine Orozco (Eagle Grove) 9-3 won by injury default over Kourtney King (South Central Calhoun) 1-4 (Inj. 0:35)

Round 2 - Ashley Alvarado (Sioux Central) 5-5 won by medical forfeit over Kourtney King (South Central Calhoun) 1-4 (M. For.)

Round 3 - Rylin Casey (Ogden) 4-3 won by medical forfeit over Kourtney King (South Central Calhoun) 1-4 (M. For.)

115: Emery Kramer (4-4) placed 4th and scored 11.0 team points.

Quarterfinal - Emery Kramer (South Central Calhoun) 4-4 won by fall over Cadence Petersen (Panorama) 4-5 (Fall 1:11)

Semifinal - Trista Guinn (Graettinger-Terril/Ruthven-Ayrshire) 7-0 won by fall over Emery Kramer (South Central Calhoun) 4-4 (Fall 1:07)

3rd Place Match - Evelyn Jergenson (Eagle Grove) 10-4 won by fall over Emery Kramer (South Central Calhoun) 4-4 (Fall 1:37)

125: Michelle Burley (0-1) placed 8th and scored 1.0 team points.

Quarterfinal - Ella Farnham (Sioux Central) 7-2 won by fall over Michelle Burley (South Central Calhoun) 0-1 (Fall 0:26)

Cons. Semi - Emma Sand (West Central Valley) 4-6 won by medical forfeit over Michelle Burley (South Central Calhoun) 0-1 (M. For.)

7th Place Match - Kennedy Harman (East Sac County) 1-7 won by medical forfeit over Michelle Burley (South Central Calhoun) 0-1 (M. For.)

130: Jadah Freeman-Limas (0-4) placed 6th and scored 3.0 team points.

Quarterfinal - Nataley Frerk (Sioux Central) 7-0 won by fall over Jadah Freeman-Limas (South Central Calhoun) 0-4 (Fall 1:32)

Cons. Semi - Jadah Freeman-Limas (South Central Calhoun) 0-4 received a bye

5th Place Match - Jessa Hammond (Sioux Central) 2-5 won by fall over Jadah Freeman-Limas (South Central Calhoun) 0-4 (Fall 1:24)

135: Meia Hefley (3-4) placed 5th and scored 8.0 team points.

Quarterfinal - Vivi Orenday (Sioux Central) 7-1 won by fall over Meia Hefley (South Central Calhoun) 3-4 (Fall 3:49)

Cons. Semi - Meia Hefley (South Central Calhoun) 3-4 received a bye

5th Place Match - Meia Hefley (South Central Calhoun) 3-4 won by fall over Piper Downing (Panorama) 4-4 (Fall 0:31)

145: Zaniyah Bell (0-3) placed 4th and scored 4.0 team points.

Round 1 - Teeyona Corliss (Pocahontas Area) 1-8 won by fall over Zaniyah Bell (South Central Calhoun) 0-3 (Fall 0:37)

Round 2 - Baylee Steig (Eagle Grove) 3-9 won by fall over Zaniyah Bell (South Central Calhoun) 0-3 (Fall 0:11)

Round 3 - Kiely Morrow (Sioux Central) 6-2 won by fall over Zaniyah Bell (South Central Calhoun) 0-3 (Fall 0:14)

155: Laila Christophersen (0-3) placed 5th and scored 5.0 team points.

Quarterfinal - Adelynn Hudek (Manson Northwest Webster) 9-3 won by fall over Laila Christophersen (South Central Calhoun) 0-3 (Fall 1:57)

Cons. Semi - Laila Christophersen (South Central Calhoun) 0-3 received a bye

5th Place Match - Laila Christophersen (South Central Calhoun) 0-3 received a bye

170: Lilly Picard (1-3) placed 5th and scored 8.0 team points.

Quarterfinal - Keeley Peterson (Eagle Grove) 7-6 won by fall over Lilly Picard (South Central Calhoun) 1-3 (Fall 0:39)

Cons. Semi - Lilly Picard (South Central Calhoun) 1-3 received a bye

5th Place Match - Lilly Picard (South Central Calhoun) 1-3 won by fall over Glenda Moody (Ogden) 0-2 (Fall 0:34)

190: Jesse Kalkwarf (0-4) placed 3rd.

Round 1 - Elyzah Olson (West Central Valley) 2-4 won by fall over Jesse Kalkwarf (South Central Calhoun) 0-4 (Fall 5:48)

Round 2 - Grace Hammer (Ogden) 5-1 won by fall over Jesse Kalkwarf (South Central Calhoun) 0-4 (Fall 0:21)

Dec. 7

115: Emery Kramer (6-6) placed 6th and scored 10.0 team points; Champ. Round 1 - Emery Kramer (South Central Calhoun) 6-6 won by fall over Addison Ransom (Denison-Schleswig) 9-7 (Fall 2:00); Quarterfinal - Randi Welchans (Clarinda) 10-1 won by fall over Emery Kramer (South Central Calhoun) 6-6 (Fall :57); Cons. Round 2 - Emery Kramer (South Central Calhoun) 6-6 won by fall over Ally Sommerfeld (Kuemper Catholic) 3-3 (Fall :46); 5th Place Match - Kamee Jones (Carroll) 4-3 won by fall over Emery Kramer (South Central Calhoun) 6-6 (Fall 1:25)

135: Meia Hefley (5-5) placed 2nd and scored 22.0 team points; Champ. Round 1 - Meia Hefley (South Central Calhoun) 5-5 received a bye; Quarterfinal - Meia Hefley (South Central Calhoun) 5-5 won by fall over Shaylee Malloy (Western Iowa) 7-3 (Fall 5:12); Semifinal - Meia Hefley (South Central Calhoun) 5-5 won by fall over Jadeyn McAlpin (Red Oak) 5-3 (Fall 3:02); 1st Place Match - Kylar Downey (Clarinda) 12-0 won by fall over Meia Hefley (South Central Calhoun) 5-5 (Fall 3:44)

155: Laila Christophersen (3-4) placed 3rd and scored 19.0 team points; Champ. Round 1 - Laila Christophersen (South Central Calhoun) 3-4 won by fall over Taylor Walker (Denison-Schleswig) 6-8 (Fall 1:10); Quarterfinal - Laila Christophersen (South Central Calhoun) 3-4 won by fall over Charlotte Schwabe (Kuemper Catholic) 7-4 (Fall 3:35); Semifinal - Allie Van Der Molen (Dallas Center-Grimes) 10-2 won by fall over Laila Christophersen (South Central Calhoun) 3-4 (Fall :30); 3rd Place Match - Laila Christophersen (South Central Calhoun) 3-4 won by fall over Karli Rumley (West Central Valley) 5-5 (Fall 1:25)

170: Lilly Picard (1-5); Champ. Round 1 - Aubree Benz (Central Lyon-George Little Rock) 6-5 won by fall over Lilly Picard (South Central Calhoun) 1-5 (Fall :12); Cons. Round 1 - Brianna Duarte (Council Bluffs Jefferson) 1-2 won by fall over Lilly Picard (South Central Calhoun) 1-5 (Fall :39)

190: Jesse Kalkwarf (0-6); Champ. Round 1 - Jaiden Olson (Clarinda) 11-2 won by fall over Jesse Kalkwarf (South Central Calhoun) 0-6 (Fall :46); Cons. Round 1 - Jesse Kalkwarf (South Central Calhoun) 0-6 received a bye; Cons. Round 2 - Elyzah Olson (West Central Valley) 5-7 won by fall over Jesse Kalkwarf (South Central Calhoun) 0-6 (Fall 1:16)