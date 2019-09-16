GROUND AND POUND

Establishing the running game is always a major key to victory in a football game – regardless of the level of play. When a team can successfully rush the football, there are plenty of options for an offense: keep pounding the ball, and perhaps instill the play action to put the opposing defense on its heels.

The South Central Calhoun football team is a bit old school. They like to win games via the running game and great defense. Against a rival team such as Kuemper Catholic of Carroll, they did just that.

In their home opener, the No. 6 Titans churned out 220 yards of rushing and won a lopsided turnover battle to stagnate a potent Knights squad via a 30-6 performance last Friday night at the SCC High School Football Field in Lake City.

Even though SCC had yielded 228 yards of total offense, the Titans’ defensive unit forced the Knights into coughing up three interceptions and one fumble. Of those four turnovers, senior defensive back Josh Henkenius came down with two picks and picked up the fumble recovery.

Even though no SCC rusher went over the century mark, all four of the Titans’ touchdowns came through the ground game. Those four trips to the endzone was a combined effort from seniors Landon Schleisman and Keagen Meyer, junior Brennan Holder and sophomore Blake McAlister.

From the victory, the Titans improved to 2-0 overall, while the Knights dipped down to a 1-1 mark.

From SCC head football coach Bryan Case’s perspective, there’s quite a bit of progress seen within his team.

“I thought our kids made great strides from Week One to Week Two,” Case said, following the win over Kuemper. “Our run game was better and our defense played steady. We were fortunate enough to come out of this game with the win, but we have to give Kuemper credit. They're a well-coached football team with size, speed and athleticism at every position. They will win a lot of games this year, but tonight was just our night.”

Next up for the Titans is their second home game of the season, hosting IKM-Manning at 7 p.m. on Friday evening at “The Sacred Acre” in Lake City. The Wolves (0-2) are still searching for their first victory of the season, after sustaining a 42-0 setback at the hands of Underwood last Friday night.

