Calhoun County administers changes for city, school elections

The regular school election will be held as a combined election with the regular city election on Nov. 5. For the first time, the city/school election will be combined and will use the regular general election precincts. Voters will go to the polls for this election at the same place that they vote for a regular general (presidential or gubernatorial) election.

Eligible voters in Calhoun County may request an absentee ballot for the city/school election from the Calhoun County Auditor’s Office. Requests for an absentee ballot to be mailed may be filed with the Calhoun County Auditor’s Office at this time through Oct. 25.

Nomination papers for the city election may be filed with each City Clerk until Sept. 19. Nomination papers for the school election may be filed with the secretary of the school board until Sept. 19.

The deadline to pre-register to vote in the city/school election is Oct. 25.

You may verify your voter registration at https://tinyurl.com/IASOSVOTE.. If an eligible voter is not already registered to vote, he or she may do so in one of the following ways:

1. Register to vote by mail:Voter registration forms are available on the Calhoun County website – www.calhouncountyiowa.com – under the heading “County Offices, Auditor, Elections. Click on “Voter Registration Online” to download a voter registration form. The completed form should be delivered or mailed to your County Auditor. Mailed voter registration forms that are post-marked by Oct. 21 are considered on time to pre-register even if they are received after October 25.

2. Register to vote in person:This can be done at your County Auditor’s Office by Oct. 25.

3. Register to vote online:Voters may go to https://sos.iowa.gov/ and follow the online voter registration link. An Iowa driver’s license or non-operator ID is required for online registration.

The “SAME DAY VOTER REGISTRATION” law allows a person who is eligible to register and vote on Election Day (November 5, 2019) by going to the polling place for the voting precinct in which the individual resides and completing a voter registration application, making a written oath, and providing proof of identity and residence.

For more information regarding same day voter registration, go to http://tinyurl.com/IOWAEDR. This “SAME DAY VOTER REGISTRATION” procedure may slow up the voting experience for voters choosing to wait until Election Day to register and vote at the polling site.

It is anticipated that absentee ballots will be available for the city/school election on Oct. 7. This is the first day that voters may vote absentee in the Calhoun County Auditor’s Office for this election. Eligible voters may vote in person at the Calhoun County Auditor’s Office from Oct. 7 to Nov. 4.

Polls will be open for the city/school election on from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Nov. 5, 2019. All eligible voters in Calhoun County will vote at their regular General Election polling locations on Election Day.

Contact the Calhoun County Auditor’s Office at (712) 297-7741 if you have any questions.





