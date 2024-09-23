Authorities tight lipped after missing girl found dead

FARNHAMVILLE - Residents are experiencing shock as the community reels following the discovery of the body of a missing girl.

The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office received a report Sunday about missing girl.

Officials located the girl’s body early Monday morning and have one man in custody.

Names for both the deceased and the man are being withheld, but a statement released by the Southeast Valley Community School District indicated the victim was a student.

“In light of the tragic events involving a Jaguar High School student today, and out of respect for the feelings of those impacted by this incident, all district competitions and practices scheduled for this afternoon and evening (September 23, 2024) are canceled,” school officials said Monday via social media. “We understand that this news may be difficult for many in our community. Counseling services are available for anyone in need of support during this challenging time. Please reach out to your attendance center office for a referral to these services. Our thoughts are with the family and friends affected by this tragedy.”